Monthly spending on food products rises 15% in H1

MTI – Econews

Hungariansʼ monthly per capita spending on foodstuffs was at HUF 24,600 in the first half of 2018, up by 15.4% in current prices compared to H1 2017, a summary of preliminary household consumption data published by the Central Statistical Office shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Adjusted for inflation, food consumption spending rose 11.0% during H1 2018.

Hungarians spent around HUF 6,685 per month on buying meat products, HUF 3,971 on milk and dairy products and eggs, HUF 3,647 on bread and bakery products and HUF 2,750 on vegetables and a further HUF 1,742 on fruit.

At current prices monthly spending on meat products increased by 14.9%. Spending on milk and dairy products and eggs was up by 16.7%, on bread and bakery products also by 11.7%, on vegetables by 18.3% and on fruits by 20.5%.