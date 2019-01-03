Mobile phone subscription numbers slightly down in Q3 2018

There were 11.75 million mobile phone subscriptions in Hungary at the end of the third quarter of 2018, 86,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
Continuing an ongoing trend, the proportion of post-paid subscriptions compared to pre-paid ones increased, as in previous years, and now stands at 66.1%. The number of mobile subscriptions per 100 residents edged down to 120.4 from 121.1.
KSH said new clients typically choose post-paid contracts, while some pre-paid subscribers are also switching to post-paid contracts because of lower per-minute charges and data options.
New rules requiring pre-paid subscribers to reconcile their personal data or face contract cancellation also pushed subscribers in the direction of post-paid contracts, it added.
As a result of combined packages there are ever more data package subscriptions for mobile phone users. Mobile phone data usage in Q3 was 64 petabytes, up 60% compared to a year earlier. Around 89% of data traffic took place over 4G/LTE networks.
The number of mobile calls made fell 3.7% annually to 2.02 billion in Q3. But the time spent on those calls rose 3.8% to 5.87 billion minutes. On average, a mobile call lasted 2.9 minutes. Text messages sent in Q3 rose 5.6% to 504 million and MMS messages sent were up by 14% at 7.1 million, ksh.hu said.