Mobile phone subscription numbers slightly down in Q3 2018

BBJ

There were 11.75 million mobile phone subscriptions in Hungary at the end of the third quarter of 2018, 86,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Continuing an ongoing trend, the proportion of post-paid subscriptions compared to pre-paid ones increased, as in previous years, and now stands at 66.1%. The number of mobile subscriptions per 100 residents edged down to 120.4 from 121.1.

KSH said new clients typically choose post-paid contracts, while some pre-paid subscribers are also switching to post-paid contracts because of lower per-minute charges and data options.

New rules requiring pre-paid subscribers to reconcile their personal data or face contract cancellation also pushed subscribers in the direction of post-paid contracts, it added.

As a result of combined packages there are ever more data package subscriptions for mobile phone users. Mobile phone data usage in Q3 was 64 petabytes, up 60% compared to a year earlier. Around 89% of data traffic took place over 4G/LTE networks.

The number of mobile calls made fell 3.7% annually to 2.02 billion in Q3. But the time spent on those calls rose 3.8% to 5.87 billion minutes. On average, a mobile call lasted 2.9 minutes. Text messages sent in Q3 rose 5.6% to 504 million and MMS messages sent were up by 14% at 7.1 million, ksh.hu said.