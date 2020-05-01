Mobile internet traffic passed 93 million GB in Q4 2019

MTI – Econews

In the fourth quarter of 2019 mobile internet traffic came to more than 93.4 million GB, up from 70.8 million GB in Q4 2018, Hungaryʼs National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) told state news wire MTI.

Around 96% of mobile internet traffic went through 4G networks with 3G networks accounting only for 2.6% of the traffic and 2G networks for only 1%.

Magyar Telekomʼs subscribers accounted for around 45% of mobile internet data traffic and Vodafone and Telenor each had a market share of 27%.

4G is starting to play a bigger part in voice calls, as the network handled 25% of such calls in Q4 compared to 17% at the end of Q2. Around 66% of calls are handled using 3G networks and 2G networks account for slightly more than 8%.

NMHH said some 10.6 million SIM cards are in use in Hungary and of these 67.2% are used by postpaid customers.

On average customers with postpaid subscription contracts spent 293 minutes talking on the phone each month during Q4 compared to prepaid customers talking 30 minutes.