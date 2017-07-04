MNKH organizes Hungarian-Egyptian business forum

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian National Trading House (MNKH) has organized a Hungarian-Egyptian business forum, the deputy-CEO Gábor Kun said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency.

Egypt presents opportunities for Hungarian businessmen and companies in the agricultural, livestock breeding, vehicle manufacturing, water utilities and pharmaceutical sectors, said Kun.

The forum was organized on the occasion of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisiʼs visit to Budapest.