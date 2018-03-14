MNKH aims to take agricultural research results abroad

BBJ

The government-backed Hungarian National Trading House (MNKH) and National Agricultural Research and Innovation Center (NAIK) signed an agreement on Tuesday, aimed at introducing to international markets the results of agricultural research in the Carpathian Basin.

MNKH CEO Zsanett Oláh and Csaba Gyuricza, director general of NAIK.

The agreement was signed at the Kárpát Expo event in Budapest by MNKH CEO Zsanett Oláh and Csaba Gyuricza, director general of NAIK.

Oláh said that the goal of the trading house is to present worldwide the results, developments and products of companies operating in the Carpathian Basin and the newly signed agreement contributes to this effort, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal says.

The MNKH operates 22 offices in countries in the Carpathian Basin, with the aim of searching for Hungarian companies in neighboring countries which could become partners of companies in Hungary. The cooperation amounts to a value of HUF 5.7 billion, Oláh said.