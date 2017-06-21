MNB lowers inflation forecast to 2.4% for 2017

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) lowered its inflation forecast for this year in a quarterly forecast released yesterday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The central bank lowered its CPI forecast for 2017 to 2.4% in its quarterly Inflation Report from 2.6% in the previous report published in March.

The MNB also lowered its 3% inflation forecast for 2018 to 2.8% but kept its 3% forecast for 2019 unchanged.

The MNB is predicting 3.6% GDP growth this year, unchanged compared to its earlier forecast. The 3.7% economic growth expected for next year is also in line with earlier projections as is the 3.2% GDP growth forecast for 2019.

The central bank will publish the full Inflation Report tomorrow.

MNB noted that for 2016 it is expecting the Central Statistics Office to revise upwards its GDP growth data of 2% to 2.2%. The MNB issued a similar notice in the March Inflation Report.

A fan chart published yesterday indicates that the MNB expects CPI to reach the 3% target in early 2019. In March, the fan chart showed CPI reaching the threshold early in 2018.

The MNB puts the inflation target in a +/-1% tolerance band.

The Hungarian government forecasts GDP growth to accelerate to 4.1% this year and to 4.3% next year and inflation to be 1.6% in 2017 and 3% in 2018 based on its projection in an update of the countryʼs Convergence Program.