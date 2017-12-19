MNB leaves base rate unchanged and forecasts GDP growth

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs Monetary Policy Council (MPC) decided to keep the central bankʼs key rate on hold at 0.9% at a policy meeting on Tuesday. The MNB expects GDP growth of 3.9% this year.

The MPC has left the base rate on hold since signalling an end to an easing cycle at a policy meeting in the spring of 2016. However, the rate-setters have made use of "unconventional, targeted" instruments to ease monetary policy further. The Council also left the O/N central bank deposit rate at -0.15% and the O/N collateralised loan rate at 0.90% today.

Also on Tuesday, the MNB lowered its annual average inflation projection for this year to 2.3% from 2.4% in a quarterly forecast. Hungaryʼs CPI was 2.4% in January-November, the latest data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

The MNB left its projections for inflation in 2018 and 2019 unchanged at 2.5% and 2.9%, respectively, in the fresh Inflation Report.

The MNB raised its projections for this yearʼs GDP growth to 3.9% from 3.6%, and to 3.9% from 3.7% for next year. The bank left the projection for 2019 unchanged at 3.2% and now augurs 2.7% growth for 2020.

Hungaryʼs GDP grew an unadjusted 3.8% in Q1-Q3, the latest data shows, but the MNB said it assumes routine revisions will add 0.1 percentage point to that figure.