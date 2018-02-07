MNB intʼl reserves up EUR 46 mln in January

MTI – Econews

International reserves of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) stood at EUR 23.414 billion at the end of January, up EUR 46 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released Wednesday show. The reserves were down EUR 1.297 bln from the same time last year.

In January, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, were down EUR 34.6 mln from the previous month, but other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, increased by EUR 86.5 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 107 mln, down EUR 0.4 mln from the previous month, while reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down EUR 5.4 mln at EUR 350 mln. The value of SDRs at the IMF stood at EUR 10 mln, edging down EUR 0.2 mln from December.