MNB intʼl reserves up EUR 361 mln in June

MTI – Econews

International reserves of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) stood at EUR 27.065 billion at the end of June, up EUR 361 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released on Wednesday show. The reserves were down EUR 338 mln from the end of 2018.

In June, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, stood at EUR 24.783 bln, up EUR 186 mln from the previous month, state news wire MTI reported.

Other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions, and loans to non-bank non-residents, increased EUR 98 mln to EUR 657 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 1.258 bln, up EUR 82 mln from the previous month, while reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down EUR 5 mln at EUR 365 mln. The value of SDRs at the IMF was unchanged at EUR 2 mln.