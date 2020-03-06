MNB intʼl reserves fall EUR 1.974 bln in Feb

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 24.871 billion at the end of February, down EUR 1.974 bln from the previous month, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing data released by the central bank on Friday.

Data from the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) show a 15-year EUR 797.7 million eurobond matured on February 24, 2020.

The reserves were down EUR 3.515 bln from the end of last year.

In January, the Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) bought back early USD 1 bln of high-yield dollar bonds, paying for the transaction with existing forint and FX liquidity.

Also in January, state-owned Magyar Eximbank said it repaid its "EXIM 2014 USD Bond".

Eximbank issued a USD 500 mln dollar bond on October 2, 2014.