MNB intʼl reserves edge down EUR 22 mln in April

MTI – Econews

International reserves of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) stood at EUR 24.376 billion at the end of April, down EUR 22 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released today show, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The reserves were down about EUR 8 mln from the end of 2016.

In April, foreign currency reserves were down EUR 27 mln from the previous month, but other reserves showed an increase of EUR 10 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 115 mln, unchanged from the previous month, reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were down EUR 5 mln at EUR 376 mln, and the value of SDRs at the IMF stood at EUR 14 mln.