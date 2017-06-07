MNB int’l reserves down EUR 648 mln in May

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 23.729 billion at the end of May, down EUR 648 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released today shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI. The reserves were down EUR 655 mln from the end of 2016.

In May, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, were down EUR 632.6 mln from the previous month and other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, decreased EUR 5.1 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 112 mln, down EUR 3 mln from the previous month; reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were down EUR 6.1 mln at EUR 370 mln and the value of SDRs at the IMF stood at EUR 13 mln after edging down EUR 1.1 mln.