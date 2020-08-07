MNB intʼl reserves down EUR 628 mln in July

MTI – Econews

The international reserves of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) stood at EUR 29.565 billion at the end of July, down EUR 628 mln from the end of the previous month, state news wire MTI reports, citing preliminary data released today.

Hungary issued no FX bonds in July, but a three-year CNY 1 bln (about EUR 121 mln) bond matured on July 27, 2020.

In July, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, stood at EUR 27.485 bln, down EUR 543 mln from the previous month, and other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, decreased EUR 161 mln to EUR 33 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 1.688 bln, up EUR 89 mln from the previous month, reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were down EUR 13 mln at EUR 355 mln, and the value of SDRs at the IMF was practically unchanged at EUR 3 mln.

The international reserves were up EUR 1.18 bln from the end of last year.