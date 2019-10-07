MNB intʼl reserves down by EUR 394 mln in September

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 28.368 billion at the end of September, down EUR 393.8 mln from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released Monday show, state news wire MTI reports.

The reserves were up EUR 965 mln from the end of 2018.

In September, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, were at EUR 26.348 bln, down EUR 190 mln from the previous month and other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, decreased EUR 185 mln to EUR 265 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 1.378 bln, down EUR 21.7 mln from the previous month, reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were up EUR 2.0 mln at EUR 373 mln and the value of SDRs at the IMF was unchanged at EUR 3 mln.