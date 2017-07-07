MNB international reserves down EUR 268 mln in June

MTI – Econews

International reserves of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) stood at EUR 23.461 billion at the end of June, down EUR 267.9 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released Friday show, as reported by state news agency MTI.

The reserves were down EUR 922.8 mln from the end of 2016.

In June, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, were down EUR 141.2 mln from the previous month, while other reserve assets - which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents - decreased by EUR 117.9 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 108 mln, down EUR 3.9 mln from the previous month, reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down EUR 4.8 mln at EUR 365 mln, and the value of SDRs at the IMF stood at EUR 13 mln after edging down EUR 0.2 mln.