MNB FX swap stock flat after tender

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs stock of FX swaps, which the central bank uses to pump liquidity into the banking sector, will remain practically unchanged at HUF 1.787 tln after a weekly tender on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
MNB allotted HUF 26.91 bln of six-month swaps and HUF 26.91 bln of 12-month swaps, practically level with the HUF 15.51 bln of three-month, HUF 19.24 bln of six-month and HUF 18.87 bln of 12-month swaps maturing on September 2, the value date of the tender.
