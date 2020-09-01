Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

MNB FX swap stock flat after tender

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 09:30

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs stock of FX swaps, which the central bank uses to pump liquidity into the banking sector, will remain practically unchanged at HUF 1.787 tln after a weekly tender on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Adriana Iacob/Shutterstock.com

MNB allotted HUF 26.91 bln of six-month swaps and HUF 26.91 bln of 12-month swaps, practically level with the HUF 15.51 bln of three-month, HUF 19.24 bln of six-month and HUF 18.87 bln of 12-month swaps maturing on September 2, the value date of the tender.

 

 

Related articles