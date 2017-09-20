MNB cuts 2018-2019 inflation forecasts, maintains GDP projections

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) maintained its 2.4% inflation forecast for this year and kept its GDP projections unchanged for the three years in its fresh quarterly Inflation Report released yesterday.

The central bank kept its CPI forecast for 2017 at 2.4%. It lowered the forecast for 2018 annual average inflation to 2.5% from 2.8% in the previous report published in June, and cut the forecast for 2019 to 2.9% from the 3% . The MNB is predicting 3.6% GDP growth this year, a 3.7% rate next year and 3.2% for 2019, all in line with the June projections, national news agency MTI reports.

A chart published yesterday indicates that the MNB has postponed once again the time when it expects CPI to reach its 3% mid-term target by another quarter, to the middle of 2019. The central bank interprets the inflation target in a +/-1% tolerance band.

The MNB noted that, for 2016, it is expecting the Central Statistical Office to revise upwards its GDP growth data of 2% to 2.2%. The bank issued a similar notice in the March and June Inflation Reports.

The Hungarian government forecasts GDP growth to accelerate to 4.1% this year and to 4.3% next year and inflation to be 1.6% in 2017 and 3% in 2018 in an update of the countryʼs Convergence Program.