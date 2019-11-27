MLSZ allocates HUF 1.12 bln in TAO funds to Felcsút

BBJ

The Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) has allocated HUF 1.12 billion in so-called TAO funds to the football club of Felcsút (46 km west of Budapest), news site mfor.hu reports.

TAO funds come from corporate income taxes earmarked for supporting sports clubs. Ideas and plans to be realized from the amount have not yet been revealed, it will come with future sport development programs published on the club’s website.

Since its introduction in 2011, some HUF 26.5 bln in TAO money has been allocated to the football club in Felcsút, the home village of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. An additional HUF 22.4 bln has been generated by volunteer donations.

Felcsút has about 1,850 inhabitants, lower than the total capacity of Pancho Aréna, the home of its footballing club, which can host some 3,500 spectators.

Next year the second highest TAO fund will go to Gyimrót FC, at HUF 365 million, and Soroksár Sport Club Kft., at HUF 325 mln, mfor.hu says.