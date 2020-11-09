MKIK: Companies ʼwith promiseʼ need help

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK) head László Parragh said local companies with promise need the help of the government to overcome competitive disadvantages and acknowledged the proactive efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to raise the global profiles of Hungarian businesses in an interview published in business daily Világgazdaság.

Asked what can be done to improve Hungarian companiesʼ chances when facing the competitive advantage enjoyed by firms in the West, Parragh said an active role by policymakers can reinforce the steps companies take themselves to enhance their businesses.

"There are two processes going on here that strengthen each other. The one is evolution, when a company strengthens itself, step by step. The other is economic governance, the task of which is to find companies suited for growth, and designate them through various techniques, such as ensuring them additional resources, adjusting the education system to meet their needs, building some infrastructure for them and giving them orders," Parragh said.