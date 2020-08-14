MKIK business confidence index rises

MTI – Econews

The business confidence index of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industryʼs (MKIK) Economic Research Institute (GVI) rose to -6 points in July from -18 a quarter earlier, MKIK GVI told state news agency MTI yesterday.

The index dropped into negative territory in the previous quarter for the first time since the surveyʼs launch in 2010.

The quarterly confidence index rose 7 points to 5 among commercial businesses, was up by 3 points at 2 in the construction sector and increased 15 points to -6 among companies providing business services.

In the manufacturing sector, the index rose 14 points to -9.