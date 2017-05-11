MKFE delivers V4 haulage declaration to Brussels

BBJ

Gábor Somogyi, Secretary General of the Hungarian Road Transport Association (MKFE), today met Matej Zakonjšek, Head of Cabinet of the EC Transport Commissioner, to hand over a joint declaration signed at the end of April by the largest associations of road transport operators in the Visegrád Four (V4) countries, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The document drafted on behalf of the most prestigious road transport and haulage associations in the V4, representing 9,800 member companies owning and using a total of 170,000 vehicles, rejects what it terms the discriminatory practices of West European countries towards East European companies based on accusations of “social dumping and unfair competition,” and calls for a moratorium on the application of the European Union’s Posting of Workers Directive on drivers operating in international transport operations, according to the press release.

The participants at the meeting, which took place at the invitation of Matej Zakonjšek, Head of Cabinet of European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc, affirmed in the joint declaration that inconsistent application of the Posting of Workers Directive leads to a significant increase in financial and administrative burdens for businesses operating in international road transport services.

Andor Tóth, CEO of the cooperative Volán Association, and Ferenc Lajkó, CEO of road haulage firm Wabererʼs International, also attended the meeting as experts of the largest Hungarian road passenger transport and haulage companies.

At the meeting, Somogyi stressed that many West European countries, including Germany, France, Austria and the Benelux countries, had introduced regulations that undermine the operation of East European carriers – with what he termed false reference to the protection of the EUʼs social acquis.

Participants said they “firmly request” a moratorium on already adopted national legislation, while encouraging the adoption of common legislation that may be incorporated into the ECʼs Road Package, creating reasonably acceptable conditions for all transport operators across the European Union.

The MKFE secretary general added that the Hungarian haulage sector wants peace in the international haulage market, arguing that it is unnecessary to raise charges of “social dumping and unfair competition” for a profession that serves cross-country needs, the press release said.

Somogyi added that Hungarian transporters are convinced that “every sober-minded European citizen wants to avoid any disruptions in the supply chain, and avoid artificial price rises on markets because of the forced increase in road transport costs.”