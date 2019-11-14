Ministry puts maize harvest at 7.8-7.9 mln tonnes

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Minister of Agriculture put this yearʼs maize harvest at 7.8-7.9 million tonnes in a statement on Thursday, state news wire MTI reports.

The harvest is 7% higher than the average of the previous five years, the ministry said.

Last year, the maize harvest was just under 8 mln tonnes, data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

The sunflower seed harvest came to 1.7 mln tonnes this year, the ministry added.

Last year, Hungarian farmers harvested just over 1.8 mln tonnes of sunflower seeds.