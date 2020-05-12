Ministry consumer protection authorities join EUʼs CPC network

MTI – Econews

Consumer protection authorities of the Innovation and Technology Ministry have joined the European Unionʼs Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) network, a matrix of national authorities responsible for enforcing consumer protection laws, the ministry said today, according to state news wire MTI.

Authorities in the network cooperate on consumer rules that cover areas such as unfair commercial practices, e-commerce, comparative advertising, package holidays, online selling, and passenger rights.

Participants in the CPC network are obliged to provide mutual assistance by sharing information requests, requests for enforcement measures and alerts in a database run by the European Commission.

The ministry said government offices have stepped up screening to ensure compliance with consumer protection rules since the end of February, both at webshops and brick-and-mortar businesses.

The sweeps have involved some 1,200 physical storefronts and close to 600 webshops, said deputy state secretary for consumer protection Nikoletta Keszthelyi. They often revealed aggressive trade practices at online retailers, especially with regard to hand sanitizer which laboratory tests showed to be ineffective, she added.

Fines of about HUF 3.5 million have been levied on businesses for such violations so far, Keszthelyi said.