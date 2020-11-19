Mineral water, soft drink sales fall because of pandemic

MTI – Econews

Mineral water and soft drink sales volume in Hungary fell about 7% year-on-year to 1.85 billion liters in Q1-Q3, as the impact of the pandemic weighed, the secretary of the Hungarian Mineral Water, Juice and Soft Drink Association told state news wire MTI.

Photo by Shark_749/Shutterstock.com

Alone in Q3, sales dropped 6.4%, Kinga Hamza Bikfalvi said.

Mineral water sales fell 12% during the period, sales of flavored water and carbonated drinks edged 0.9% lower and ice tea sales declined 10%, but sales of 100%-fruit-content juices inched up 0.3% and fruit drink sales rose 10%.

Members of the association account for more than 95% of mineral water bottlers and about 80% of soft drink makers in Hungary. Membersʼ combined revenue came to about HUF 250 billion last year.