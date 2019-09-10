Milk prices expected to rise

BBJ

Intensified inflation and increasing input costs are putting extra burdens on milk producers, economic news site napi.hu reports.

The Milk Interprofessional Organization and Product Board says producers are unable to further increase the rate of their efficiency, productivity or automation.

Additional pitfalls are heat stress, a drop in raw milk content and veterinary costs, as well as growing salaries and staff shortages. The board says that, sooner or later, some producers will be forced to give up their business.

The average producer price of raw milk was HUF 97 per kilogram in July 2019 (where 1 kg is equal to 0.971 liters), some 6% higher compared to July of the previous year.

The export price stood at HUF 107.6 per kg, 4% higher compared to 2018, napi.hu adds.

