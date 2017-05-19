Military spending to rise to 2% of GDP by 2024, says Lázár

MTI – Econews

Military spending in Hungary will reach 1% of GDP in 2018 and the government will make a commitment to raise the rate to 2% by 2024, János Lázár, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at his weekly press briefing yesterday, Hungarian news agency MTI.

By 2024 that could amount to a military budget of HUF 1 trillion-1.2 tln, the minister noted.

Lázár said the number of military personnel will increase and equipment will be modernized.

The first step in modernization will be acquiring transportation vehicles in the coming year for around HUF 45 billion-50 bln to improve land and air logistics capabilities.

As a member of NATO, Hungary is bound by the allianceʼs agreement made in 2006 that members must spend at least 2% of their GDP on defence. In 2016 only five out of 28 NATO members met the target.