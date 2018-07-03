May sees 7.2% rise in retail sales

BBJ

In May 2018, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 7.2% according to raw data, and by 7.8% adjusted for calendar effects compared to May 2017, according to a first estimate of monthly retail data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The May increases compare to respective raw and adjusted increases of 4.4% and 6.1% in April.

The volume of sales in May, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 5.8% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.7% in non-food retail shops, and by 8.1% in automotive fuel retail.

In January–May 2018, the volume of sales – also according to calendar-adjusted data – was 7.1% higher than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Adjusted food sales were up 4.8%, non-food sales climbed 9.6%, and fuel sales rose 7.9%.

A second, more detailed estimate of retail trade data for May 2018 and for the first five months of the year will be published on July 24.