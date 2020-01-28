MÁV to install 375 ticket machines

MTI – Econews

MÁV-Start, the passenger unit of state-owned railway company MÁV, will install 375 ticket machines in 2020 for HUF 4.6 billion to complement its existing network of 178 machines, MÁV chairman-CEO Róbert Homolya said at a press briefing in Budapest, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Photo by Lenush/Shutterstock.com

The new machines will be distributed in and around Budapest to cover all suburban routes while older machines will be moved to train stations in the countryside with large passenger traffic.

MÁV-Start will start testing the new machines in March and they will be gradually put into use by the end of 2020.

Currently, six in 10 tickets are bought in ticket offices with the remaining 40% sold on the internet, at ticket machines or directly through MÁVʼs own phone application, Homolya said.

MÁV is also revamping its online ticket store and by the end of the year, passengers will be able to purchase tickets for international trips.

MÁV sold 880,000 tickets through its mobile app in 2018 and 4.6 million tickets in 2019.