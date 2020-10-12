MÁV-Start to offer collection agencies HUF 3 bln in unpaid fines

remember me
MÁV-Start, the passenger business of state-owned Hungarian railway company MÁV, will soon offer to sell collection agencies some HUF 3 billion in unpaid fines for fare-dodging, state news wire MTI reports.
MÁV said the package it plans to sell includes some 192,000 fines issued to 52,000 passengers in 2013-2014. Most of the fines are between HUF 10,000 and HUF 50,000, but one fare evader owes HUF 7.2 million, it added.
MÁV-Start fined fare dodgers about HUF 120 mln in the first half of this year. About 50 million of those fines have already been paid.
