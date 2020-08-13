Mahartʼs new fleet of river cruise boats 62% booked in August

MTI – Econews

State-owned Mahartʼs new fleet of 20 small river cruise boats are 62% booked for the month of July, government commissioner for an active Hungary Mariusz Révész said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The boats of various sizes from the Estivale range of Franceʼs Nicols have capacity for two, four, or eight passengers.

Mahart acquired the boats from Franceʼs Nicols for HUF 1.5 billion in a negotiated procedure a year and a half ago. The government earlier allocated HUF 4.6 bln for the purchase of the boats and the construction of docks on the Tisza and Bodrog rivers.