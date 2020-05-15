Magyar Posta to raise parcel delivery rates

MTI – Econews

State-owned Hungarian postal services company Magyar Posta will raise its domestic and international parcel delivery rates by an average of 6.3% from June 1 due to rising costs and a drastic increase in international shipping charges, the company told state news wire MTI on Friday.

Magyar Posta will charge HUF 110 more for standard parcels weighing up to 2 kg, HUF 115 more for standard business parcels, and HUF 55 more for consignments sent to a parcel machine.

Most retail parcels are lighter, with two-thirds of the total volume weighing less than 2 kg, Magyar Posta said. In this category, rates will increase by around HUF 100. However, rates also depend on whether the parcel is delivered to the customerʼs home or to a parcel machine.

International parcel delivery rates will increase by an average of 15.78%. For parcels sent to European Union countries, retail customers will pay 12% more.

Magyar Posta noted that it will review its international parcel delivery rates after the state of emergency has ended.