Magyar Posta revenue reaches HUF 191 bln in 2016

MTI – Econews

Revenue of Hungarian postal service Magyar Posta edged up 1% to HUF 191 billion last year, the state-owned postal company told MTI. After-tax profit fell 8% to HUF 3.1 bln, however.

Capital expenditures were up 20% at HUF 12 bln and went toward a fleet expansion and IT upgrades.

Magyar Posta managed some HUF 700 bln in client savings, up 20%. It had 54,000 clients with securities accounts at year-end. It also signed almost 232,000 insurance contracts with clients.

Magyar Posta Logisztika, the companyʼs express delivery business, handled 17.6 million packages last year, up 12%. The business was the market leader with a 35% market share.

The service said it delivered 325 million letters last year, up almost 1%.

Clients paid in some 210 million postal checks with a combined value of HUF 2.207 trillion in 2016.