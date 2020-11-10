Magyar Posta inaugurates HUF 5 billion parcel depot

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs state-owned postal company Magyar Posta inaugurated a HUF 5 billion package depot, its biggest yet, in Fót, on the outskirts of Budapest, on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The 15,000 sqm depot will start operating at the end of November with about 300 package-sorters and 40 administrative staff.

The investment is a key element of a HUF 50 bln program to upgrade Magyar Postaʼs logistics infrastructure which affects 23 parcel depots, including four in the capital.

Magyar Posta expects its package volume to rise about 20% this year.

CEO György Schamschula noted that the pandemic has boosted the number of Hungarians who now do some of their shopping online.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (KSH) show domestic deliveries of postal packages edged down 1% to 994,000 last year. But the number in Q2 2020 climbed a little over 405 year-on-year to 309,000.