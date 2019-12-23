Lottery company Szerencsejáték to raise prices

MTI – Econews

State-owned lottery company Szerencsejáték is raising the base price of its most popular games from the end of 2019 to HUF 300, the company told state news wire MTI.

The prices of its weekly pick-five lottery game will rise on December 28, the prices of the weekly pick-six lottery from December 29 and the prices of the so-called "Scandinavian lottery" from January 1, 2020.

The company noted that winnings would also increase with the change.

Szerencsejáték last raised prices in November 2016.