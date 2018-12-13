Long weekend boosts October guest night numbers

BBJ

In October 2018, the total amount of guest nights spent in commercial accommodation in Hungary grew to 2,385,000, an increase of 5.4% year-on-year, with stays by both domestic and international tourists on the rise, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In October, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 6.5% year-on-year to nearly half a million, while the number of nights spent by foreign tourists grew by 1.8% to 1,215,000.

Guest nights spent by domestic tourists rose 9.4% compared to the same month of the previous year, to 1,170,000, which might be explained by the long weekend around the October 23 national holiday.



Revenues posted by commercial accommodation establishments in October rose by 12.3% to HUF 46 billion; within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 13% to HUF 27 bln.

More than two-thirds of tourism nights spent by foreigners were in the Budapest-Central Danube region, while domestic guests spent more nights in every tourism region, two-digit expansion rates being recorded in Budapest-Central Danube, Northern Great Plain and Western Transdanubia. Extremely favorable October weather and the four-day weekend played a role in the dynamic growth of traffic.

The average occupancy rate in hotels stood at 63.2% in October, up three percentage points from October 2017, with total gross revenue per available room increasing 11.7% to HUF 23,920.

In January-October



In the period January-October 2018, commercial accommodation establishments registered a total of 10.8 million arrivals and 27.0 million tourism nights, up 5.5% and 4.0%, respectively.



Foreign guests spent 2.6% more nights (13.4 mln) and domestic guests 5.4% more nights (13.7 mln) in commercial accommodation in January-October.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 2.2 percentage points to 62.5% in the first ten months.

Gross revenues totaled HUF 435 bln over the period, a 9.7% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2017. Within this, accommodation revenues rose by 8.4% to nearly HUF 260 bln.

On October 31, 2018, compared to the same date of the previous year, some 2,863 commercial accommodation establishments were in operation with almost 83,000 available rooms and 239,000 bed-places. The number of rooms slightly grew and the number of bed-places hardly changed compared to October 2017.

Data for accommodation establishments and tourism guest nights in November will be published in January 2019.