London analysts expecting a strong recovery for Hungary

Nicholas Pongratz

According to London macroeconomic analysts, Hungary will be among the emerging economies in Europe where the value of gross domestic product will reach the pre-COVID levels by the end of next year, writes conservative economics daily Világgazdaság.

Emerging markets economists at the London analytics division of Morgan Stanley’s global financial services group said in a new forecast unveiled on June 16 that the Czech Republic is expected to experience the deepest recession among Central European EU states this year.

They expect to see a 7.8% decline in the Czech economy in 2020 as a whole. According to the company’s forecast, GDP will fall by 6.7% in Hungary and 5% in Poland this year. At the same time, Morgan Stanley expects Hungary’s gross domestic product to bounce back and grow by 4.6% next year, vg.hu adds.