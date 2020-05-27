Livestock farm being built on border with Croatia

Nicholas Pongratz

The Balaton Uplands National Park Directorate (BFNPI) is building a livestock farm near Letenye (235 km southwest of Budapest), close to the border with Croatia, along the Mura River, with HUF 470 million in EU support, according to magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

The contractor of the investment is Dél-Konstrukt Construction Zrt. As part of the tender, shrubby, overgrown grasslands along the Mura, under the management of the BFNPI, will also be restored so that they can restart grazing in the area.

On about 150 hectares, alien tree species will be removed from the floodplain forests and replaced by native plants, and on 75 hectares, wooded pastures will be restored to create livestock conditions.

In addition to the livestock farm, which can accommodate up to 200 Hungarian gray cattle and is equipped with machine storage facilities, a 3.5 km educational trail will also be set up, the website notes.