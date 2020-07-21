Letter deliveries drop, package deliveries climb

MTI – Econews

Letter deliveries in Hungary continued to fall as deliveries of packages climbed in the first quarter, state news wire MTI reports, citing data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Photo by Arsenie Krasnevsky/Shutterstock.com

The number of letters delivered by post dropped 10% year-on-year to 136,554,000 in Q1, while the number of package deliveries climbed 19% to 285,000.

Postal deliveries of newspapers and magazines also fell, by almost 5%, to around 11,000,000.