Less turkey meat expected this year

Nicholas Pongratz

There will be less turkey meat this year, according to Világgazdaság, citing Attila Csorbai, president of the Poultry Product Council.

Image: Richard Wozniak/Shutterstock.com

The loss of 160,000 turkeys killed to help contain the January avian flu outbreak will be difficult to replenish.

The affected farms are not allowed to restock until declared fully clear, and turkey is anyway a "slow-developing" poultry. The drop-out rate will be seen at the end of the season.

There had been strong demand for turkey meat over the past year and prices have been good.

According to slaughterhouse data, turkey slaughtering increased by 3% last year, while poultry growth was 1.8% overall, hvg.hu notes.