Leasing contracts for subsidized car purchases at HUF 3 bln

MTI – Econews

Hungarians with big families have already signed more than 1,000 leasing contracts worth a combined HUF 3 billion in connection with the governmentʼs family support program launched in July, the Hungarian Leasing Association told state news wire MTI.

The government is making HUF 2.5 million available to families with three or more children for the purchase of vehicles that can seat at least seven passengers until the end of 2022.

The measure is part of a package of family support measures unveiled by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán early in the year to manage Hungaryʼs depopulation problem.

In addition to the 1,000 contracts, Hungarian leasing companies approved a further 900 applications by the end of November, general secretary of the association Zoltán Tóth said. In the month of November alone, 400 cars were sold through leasing contracts, worth a combined HUF 1.2bn.