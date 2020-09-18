Leasing company outlays in MNB FGS schemes exceed HUF 100 bln

MTI – Econews

Hungarian leasing companies have provided funding worth more than HUF 100 billion to domestic businesses this year as part of the National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) preferential lending schemes FGS Fix and the FGS GO! launched in April, the Hungarian Leasing Association told state news wire MTI on Friday.

Image by Jessica Fejos

Data from the organization and MNB show leasing companies placed out a combined HUF 40.4 bln under preferential terms to 3,474 companies between the end of April and the end of August. The average funding per company is more than HUF 11 million and the average maturity is 5.6 years.

Zoltán Tóth, general secretary of the association said that 2,239 microbusinesses received preferential funding of HUF 22.3 bln during the period while 797 small businesses obtained HUF 12.1 bln and 438 medium-sized companies were given HUF 6 bln.

Leasing financing placed out in the FGS Fix scheme, before the FGS GO! was launched, came to HUF 228 bln, more than a quarter of which, HUF 60 bln was granted to businesses this year.

The Leasing Association expects this yearʼs outlays to reach 75% of the record-high amount of 2019.