Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Lawmakers restrict sales of e-cigs to state-run shops

 MTI – Econews
 Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 11:55

The Parliament on Tuesday approved legislation limiting the sale of electronic cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges to the state-run network of tobacco shops, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Image: Pixabay

The law was passed with a vote of 117 for, 37 against and 15 abstentions.

The legislation reduces the excise tax on e-cigarette liquid from HUF 55 to HUF 20 per milliliter, closer to levels in neighboring countries to reduce illegal imports

It also introduces a HUF 19,160-per-kilogram excise tax on smokeless tobacco products and "smoking substitutes containing nicotine".

The law will reduce the number of tobacco shops in the country by raising the population threshold per shop from 3,000 to 4,000.

The proposed legislation was submitted by János Lázár, Prime Minister Viktor Orbánʼs commissioner for the defense of non-smokers.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Spectacular Novelties to Serve Teamwork

    LSK Hungária started 25 years ago as a classical visual-technical wholesaler and has grown into a developer, manufacturer and supplier of interactive visual-collaboration corporate solutions. One of its most recent innovations is a room booking system that – besides supporting cooperation – fits organically into the ecosystem of devices connected to the IoT and smart meeting rooms.

     

Related articles