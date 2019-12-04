Lawmakers restrict sales of e-cigs to state-run shops

MTI – Econews

The Parliament on Tuesday approved legislation limiting the sale of electronic cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges to the state-run network of tobacco shops, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Image: Pixabay

The law was passed with a vote of 117 for, 37 against and 15 abstentions.

The legislation reduces the excise tax on e-cigarette liquid from HUF 55 to HUF 20 per milliliter, closer to levels in neighboring countries to reduce illegal imports

It also introduces a HUF 19,160-per-kilogram excise tax on smokeless tobacco products and "smoking substitutes containing nicotine".

The law will reduce the number of tobacco shops in the country by raising the population threshold per shop from 3,000 to 4,000.

The proposed legislation was submitted by János Lázár, Prime Minister Viktor Orbánʼs commissioner for the defense of non-smokers.