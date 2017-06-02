Lawmakers raise 2018 budget spending by over HUF 125 bln

MTI – Econews

Parliamentʼs budget committee finalised more than HUF 125 billion in additional expenditures, balanced out by extra revenue and trimmed spending in other areas, in next yearʼs budget at a meeting yesterday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Among the additional expenditures are HUF 20 bln for the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant, HUF 16.4 bln for tourism developments, some HUF 20 bln for family support, HUF 10 bln for mortgage debt relief for families with three or more children and HUF 6.2 bln for the celebration next year of anniversaries by the Cistercian and Premonstratensian orders.