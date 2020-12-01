Lawmakers approve sanctions for double-standard food

MTI – Econews

Parliament approved unanimously on Tuesday legislation that sanctions double standards for food quality as an unfair business practice from May 2020, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The law transposes European Union directives issued as part of the New Deal for Consumers package - which Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia were instrumental in shaping - into national law.

The Innovation and Technology Ministry, which drafted the legislation, said after the vote that sanctions for trying to fob off lower quality food products in Hungary could reach as high as 5% of revenue or up to HUF 500 million in the case of multinational companies.