Large families requested twice as many cars as expected

Nicholas Pongratz

Twice as many cars were requested than expected under the car-leasing program for large families, said Gábor Gablini, president of the National Federation of Automobile Dealers (GÉMOS) on the M1 current affairs channel.

The president explained that at the start of July last year, about 10,000 applications were expected, compared with more than 20,000 that arrived at the Hungarian State Treasury.

Due to the high level of interest, the processing of applications was delayed and the delivery deadline for cars was postponed, he added.

In 2020, more than 10,000 deliveries will be made, likely in the first half of the year, so many orders from last year will be delayed. He also said that there were a total of 54 models available under the scheme, with 70% priced between HUF 4.5 and HUF 7 million.

"Thanks to this, we can say that in many cases the state subsidy of HUF 2.5 mln meant half or more will be covered by the discounts and the special offers that were given to the families," the president told M1.