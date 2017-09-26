Labor shortage withholding company growth

BBJ

Labor shortages are affecting growth in several sectors in Hungary. Construction could fuel growth in the steel industry, for example, but the lack of qualified work force is a drawback.

In an interview with business daily Világgazdaság, president of the Hungarian Iron and Steel Association Róbert Móger noted that the demand for steel in Hungary is 2.7 million tons annually. While the steel factories in Dunaújváros and Ózd could produce at least 2 million tons annually, four-fifths of Hungarian need is imported, because of the Chinese dumping prices.

The association welcomes the governmentʼs steel industry strategy, including support in preparing qualified personnel for the sector, Móger said.

Elsewhere, meanwhile, the food delivery market of HUF 20 billion is stagnating. Tamás Bondor, marketing director at Teletál Kft. told Világgazdaság that the company is paying special attention to keeping and motivating employees, given the acute labor shortage on the market.

Other players questioned by Világgazdaság, such as Cityfood, Food Express, and Gastroyal, did not respond to inquiries on challenges and future plans.