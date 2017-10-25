Labor market needs pensioners: a familiar refrain

BBJ

The Hungarian labor market will increasingly need workers above the age of 55 and the government supports companies in hiring workers from this age group, according to a report by business daily Világgazdaság.

Employers usually think that an aging employee carries more risks than a younger one, for example getting sick more often or healing more slowly in the case of a workplace accident. However, on top of the well-known ongoing problem with labor shortages in Hungary, demographic developments urge a change in this mentality: while the number of births in 1990 was about 125,000, in 2017 this figure is expected to total only around 95,000, according to Világgazdaság.

Speaking at a press conference, Attila Simon, deputy minister of state for the labor market at the Ministry for National Economy, noted that the employment rate among pensioners in Hungary is only about 2.4%, while in the EU as a whole the rate is double this. The government thus considers increasing the rate of employment among pensioners as an important resource for easing labor shortages.

According to figures released by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, a decentralized agency of the European Union, one third of active workers in Europe will belong to the 55-64 age group by the year 2030.