Labor market conditions not seen for years

Nicholas Pongratz

The labor market conditions of six or seven years ago have returned, remarks Világgazdaság, as many employers can now have their pick of employees and can fill long-vacant positions.

Photo by Fizkes/Shutterstock.com

The decline in the job advertisement market was also large due to the epidemic, with the number of job advertisements decreasing by 70-80% in the springtime compared to the same period last year, Blanka Dencső, market research expert of Profession.hu told the economic daily.

In May, the rate of decline slowed significantly and was only around 45% compared to the same period last year. The improvement has continued steadily since then, but the number of ads has still not yet reached the level of the same period last year.