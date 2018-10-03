KSH revises GDP growth figures upwards

MTI – Econews

The Central Statistical Office (KSH) revised Hungaryʼs second-quarter GDP growth rate to 4.9%, from 4.8%, in a time series update published Tuesday. The KSH also revised its earlier reading of Q1 GDP growth up 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.5%, and its first-half GDP growth figure also up 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.7%.

The KSH said the revisions were "partly due to the change of base data, and partly to updates of reference-quarter data used for the estimation," according to state news agency MTI.

The KSH noted that the updates of the time series of quarterly national accounts and GDP were published one and a half months earlier compared to the practice in previous years.

The KSH also revised the GDP growth rate for 2017 by 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.1%, and revised the rates for 2016 and 2015 by the same increment, to 2.3% and 3.5%, respectively.