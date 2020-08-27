KSH: More births, fewer deaths

Nicholas Pongratz

According to preliminary data, the number of births between January and July was 4.9% higher and the number of deaths 5.1% lower than in the same period of 2019, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

As a result, natural decline in the population decreased by 23% to 6,480 compared to January-July 2019.

In July, the number of live births increased by 1.7% and the number of deaths decreased by 6.1% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The natural decline in the population in July of 913 people was 45% lower than a year earlier.